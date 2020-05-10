Clarksburg Fire Department responds to house fire downtown

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Clarksburg Fire Department received a call of a working Fire at after 9:30 p.m. Saturday night on Elliot Street.

Clarksburg Fire Chief, Rick Scott stated the from his assessment that it looks like the fire originated on the second floor of the home. The home was vacant at the time of the fire and there were no injuries to report.

As a precaution the fire department threw approximately six propane canisters out of the home. The Clarksburg Fire Departments Fie Inspector was on scene to investigate the cause. At this time the cause is unknown.

Stay with 12 News as we more information develops.