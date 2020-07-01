Clarksburg Harrison Health Department hosts free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – To increase COVID-19 testing opportunities, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources and the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department provided free testing in the parking lot of Robert C. Byrd High School in Clarksburg.

This is the second time the health department has offered free COVID-19 testing, free of charge.

Officials said they are working closely with the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

“We weren’t sure how many people were going to come. We had 1,000 people averaging 500 people a day in the first go around in testing and it looks like we are probably not get to that number tonight. But people want to be tested in Harrison County and we’ll try and continue to provide that for them,” said Chad Bundy, Executive Director of the Harrison Clarksburg Health Department.

The Clarksburg Harrison Health Department advised that there has been a spike in cases around the state and health professionals are urging residents to wear masks while out in the community.

“The governor has stopped short of mandating mask in West Virginia. He said that has been left on the table.” Bundy said. “However we are encouraging you to wear a mask.”

Health officials said it has been proven that wearing a mask can slow the spread of the virus. Also, the health department explained that it hopes to have results from testing back and notification to be made in the next several days, but because of the upcoming Fourth of July holiday, there might be a delay.