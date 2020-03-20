Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department speak concerning Coronavirus outbreak

Clarksburg, W.Va. – Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department held a media press conference Thursday, where it addressed the issues surrounding the Coronavirus.

Health department officials said the viral outbreak is something that everyone should take seriously, but people should not panic.

They are working closely with both the state, local hospitals as well as providers to follow the CDC guidelines for testing, quarantining and social distancing.

“So, people are rightly afraid, but the panic that they’re doing, buying supplies to last for months, you know emptying shelves, asking to be tested when they have absolutely no risk factors. Those are things that are just going to cause more problems in our system both at the grocery store, at doctors’ offices, urgent cares, hospitals,” said Nancy Joseph, Harrison County Health officer.

Officials at the Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department stated that Individual’s that feel that they need to be tested for Coronavirus have to meet certain criteria. That criteria begins with fever, cough, and or shortness of breath.

To get the latest updates about the Coronavirus, check out our dedicated page here.