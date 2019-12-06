Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library hosts Christmas celebration

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg-Harrison Public Library hosted it’s holiday celebration Thursday night at the Waldomore book depository and main library.

The Waldomore hosted Santa in the east parlor where children could tell him what they wanted for Christmas. In the library offered crafts for kids to make Christmas cards to teens and stocking making for younger children. Library staff said they want people to feel the sense of community when attending library events bringing to community members together.

“We think it really important to have people out for free events. There is no cost to come to the library, and we just want everyone to have fun, have a good time, and not have to spend anything,” said Ali Lopez, Tech Services Librarian.

Also, refreshments of cookies and drinks and a pianist playing holiday tunes for everyone to enjoy and get into the spirit of Christmas.