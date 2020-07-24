Clarksburg levy election to take place on Saturday

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The city of Clarksburg’s levy election is set to take place on Saturday, July 25.

Early voting began on July 10 and many residents have already sent in absentee ballots. Most precincts have remained the same as they were during the primary election, but a few have changed.

The city of Clarksburg’s levy will provide funding to parks and playgrounds, equipment for first responders including police officers and firefighters, construction and improvements to the city’s streets and sidewalks. However, it does not raise taxes.

“Saturday is Election Day, so if you haven’t voted already, that’s your last chance to vote to see if that levy will be approved for several more years,” said Mayor of Clarksburg, Ryan Kennedy.

Citizens will have the option to vote either for or against the levy.