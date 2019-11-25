Clarksburg man gets 9 year federal sentence in meth ring case

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A Harrison County man was sentenced Monday to 9 years in federal prison for his involvement in a methamphetamine distribution conspiracy, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Paul Casto

Paul Casto, 56 of Clarksburg, pleaded guilty to one count of “Distribution of Methamphetamine” in May 2019. Casto admitted to selling methamphetamine in Harrison County in June 2018. He was indicted, along with 18 others, in September 2018.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives and the Greater Harrison Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force investigated Casto’s case.

U.S. District Judge Thomas Kleeh presided over Casto’s sentencing.

Casto is being held in the North Central Regional Jail awaiting a transfer to a federal facility.