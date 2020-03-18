Clarksburg Mission staying open during coronavirus pandemic; accepting donations

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Clarksburg Mission is among some of the organizations staying open during the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many people gathering in close proximity has been a concern, but staff members are taking precautions to keep everyone safe. The Mission is home for many people in the area, and provides food and shelter for those who may not have it elsewhere.

All residents are being advised to avoid physical contact, cover their coughs and wash their hands and many activities are being held within the building instead of elsewhere to prevent the spread of disease.

“As much stuff on-site as we can, breaking up into small groups doing bible studies, doing life skills teachings, but basically we’re just focusing on trying to get through the next weeks or months of whatever preparations and care needs to be provided to get through this pandemic,” said Clarksburg Mission Executive Director, Lou Ortenzio.

The mission is also accepting donations at this time and encourages the public to consider donating if possible to keep business possible during the pandemic.