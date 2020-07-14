Clarksburg offers second round of free COVID-19 testing

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department held a second round of free COVID-19 testing on Tuesday for the community.
Within the first two hours of testing, hundreds of cars had passed through the three drive through lanes to be swabbed at Robert C. Byrd High School. No symptoms were required to be tested and anyone under 18 was required to be accompanied by an adult.
All that anyone needed to bring was a form of identification to help receive results. The first round of free testing was held in June on Monticello Avenue in Clarksburg.
“Working with the Governor’s office, the DHHR, the Bureau of Public Health, they made determinations, we had discussions that we wanted to make sure everybody had the opportunity to be tested and we’re trying to accomplish that today,” said Chad Bundy, director of the Harrison-Clarksburg Health Department.
Volunteers with the West Virginia National Guard were also present.