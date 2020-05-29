Clarksburg police and fire departments show support for local boy who beat cancer

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg police and fire departments teamed up on Friday to congratulate a local boy on a big milestone.

Trey Louzy was diagnosed with osteosarcoma, a type of bone cancer, last year. It is the most common type of bone cancer in children. He has been receiving chemotherapy treatments since then, and his family reached out to local law enforcement and the fire department to help him celebrate a new beginning.

“His last chemotherapy treatment was Monday, so this is a little bit of a celebration for him,” said Louzy’s grandmother Terry Fox.

Louzy, his parents and his grandparents stood outside and waved as the departments drove by and waved in support. Nutter Fort Elementary students also raised money for Trey last year.

The Clarksburg Police Department presented Trey with a badge to honor him for completing his treatments and beating cancer.