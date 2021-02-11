Clarksburg Police considering the installation of smart cameras

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department is looking into purchasing hi-tech “smart” cameras that will be mounted in different locations throughout the city.

Chief Mark Kiddy and some of his officers had a Zoom meeting this afternoon with a company out of California that supplies the state-of-the-art cameras.

Kiddy explained that there is a lot involved with mounting the cameras like getting power to them, having an internet connection, and then building a box to protect them from the weather and vandalism.

He stated that the technology could really assist his officers with crimes that may have been captured on camera a while ago.

“They have the capability where we can enter suspect information, clothing, vehicles and it will even go back and search and match anything that matches that description and give us that footage from some time past,” Chief Kiddy stated.

Kiddy described that it could be months before the cameras are purchased and put up in high crime areas.