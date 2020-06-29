Clarksburg Police Department taking donations to add K-9 to department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The Clarksburg Police Department is looking to make a new addition to its team.

The department is asking the community for donations to help raise funds for a K-9 unit to help with narcotics detection and community relations, as well as helping to track down missing persons.

Anyone interested in donating to help reach the goal of $20,00, can send money or checks to the Clarksburg Police Department by contacting Sgt. Laura McGlone.

All donors who provide contact information will receive a letter of appreciation from the department.

Community members can also donate goods or services related to the k-9. Any questions can be directed to the police department at (304) 624-1610 or to Police Chief Mark Kiddy at (304) 624-1623.

