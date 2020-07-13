Clarksburg Police Department to add K-9 unit to help with narcotics within the city

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department hopes a new addition to its team will help to keep the city safe.

The department ordered a K-9 last week to officially help patrol and combat the narcotics problem within the city. The dog will arrive within the next one to two months, and then begin working towards going out with police officers for official work.

“The officer that was picked for the K-9 program will start training it in I believe October, depending on any holdups because of the virus, but hopefully from October to November the K-9 program will be fully intact,” said Clarksburg Police Chief Mark Kiddy.

The department does not foresee COVID-19 causing any delays with the training process and will present the K-9 in front of city council when it arrives before it begins working.