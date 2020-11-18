Clarksburg Police Department’s new K-9 officer receives Narcan kit

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department’s newest officer has just received a new kit to help him stay safe while working.

Courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

With the help of a grant from the Pennsylvania-based organization Protection 4 Paws, the department’s new K-9, Ion, has received an overdose kit including Narcan and a narcase to use in case of an emergency while seeking out drugs on the job.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot to affect a human or an animal, and it’s a great thing to have handy for him. It’s a good safeguard because if he were to get into something, whether we were in a vehicle or a house,” said Sgt. Laura McGlone, who has been working with Ion since he joined the department.

The Narcan kits available for animals are the same as those available for humans.