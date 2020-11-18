Clarksburg Police Department’s new K-9 officer receives Narcan kit

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Police Department’s newest officer has just received a new kit to help him stay safe while working.

Courtesy of Clarksburg Police Department

With the help of a grant from the Pennsylvania-based organization Protection 4 Paws, the department’s new K-9, Ion, has received an overdose kit including Narcan and a narcase to use in case of an emergency while seeking out drugs on the job.

“It doesn’t take a whole lot to affect a human or an animal, and it’s a great thing to have handy for him. It’s a good safeguard because if he were to get into something, whether we were in a vehicle or a house,” said Sgt. Laura McGlone, who has been working with Ion since he joined the department.

The Narcan kits available for animals are the same as those available for humans.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories