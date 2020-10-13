Clarksburg Police find drugs in vehicle after pulling over a man for not wearing his seatbelt

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. — A Clarksburg man has been charged after officers find drugs in his vehicle during a routine traffic stop for him not wearing a seatbelt.

According to a criminal complaint, on October 12, officers with the Clarksburg Police Department observed a gold van on Monticello Ave. in Clarksburg, driven by a male who was not wearing his seatbelt.

Robert Maxwell

Officers said that they then performed a traffic stop on the vehicle, which was driven by Robert Maxwell, 41, of Clarksburg, and had a K9 unit perform a free air sniff, which resulted in a positive indication.

At that point, officers noticed a clear plastic tote between Maxwell and a female passenger; the tote contained a loaded Smith and Wesson .22 LR revolver, two glass smoking devices, a plastic container with 2 and a half blue Clonazepam pills, a folded piece of foil with an unknown powder. It also contained a plastic bag containing 5.5 grams of a crystal substance, 20 bags containing an unknown powder substance, five blue stamp bags with an unknown powder substance, and a plastic bag with 1.6 grams of an unknown powder substance, according to the criminal complaint.

After giving him his Miranda statement, Maxwell told officers that the powder substance could be Fentanyl and the crystal substance tested positive as methamphetamine; while being processed, Maxwell told officers that he had a set of scales in his living room, officers said.

Also, Maxwell informed officers that he had a 1-2 gram bag of marijuana near his couch and a white jar containing “powdered sugar” that he had bagged up before leaving his residence, according to the criminal complaint.

Maxwell has been charged with possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance. He is being held in North Central Regional Jail.