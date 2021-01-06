Clarksburg Police looking for individuals involved in a car theft

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – According to a Facebook post from Clarksburg City Hall, the police department is asking the public to help identify two individuals involved in a car theft.

One of the individuals involved has a tattoo of “trust nobody” on his left hand.

Both are wanted for questioning in regards to a stolen 2013 silver Chevrolet Malibu taken from the Glen Elk II area of Clarksburg, according to officials.

Anyone with additional information about these people or the situation should contact the Detective Division of the Clarksburg Police Department at (304) 624-1618 or the Detective Tip Line at (304) 624-1625.

