Clarksburg Police showcases new tool to help fight crime to city council

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – During Clarksburg City council Thursday night, the police department gave a presentation of a newly acquired drone that the department has purchased.

Clarksburg Police said the drone will be able to help them with incidents such as search and rescue, surveillance and any type of operation of that nature. Officials with the police department also stated the drone will be able to not only help them but also other agencies in the county.

“It can be used for, if we end up in any type of foot pursuit, that a suspect runs into the woods, maybe hides in some brush, we can use our IR cameras, things of that nature on the drone in helping us in locating people,” said Brett Levine, Patrolman First Class for the City of Clarksburg.

The drone is a DJI Matrice, which the police department explained is an industrial model and what most police agencies, fire, EMS, and government agencies are using. One of the big things the department said the drone could be used for is locating a missing child.

“It’s a great investment that the city made,” Levine said. “It’s going to be used a lot for the betterment of the police department in making multiple different types of incidents easier for us to respond to.”

Also, council held and passed a first reading of an ordinance setting the compensation for members of the Clarksburg Water Board increasing the amount per-meeting from $100 to $200 per-meeting.