Clarksburg residents receiving discounted Ring doorbell cameras

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The City of Clarksburg has teamed up with Lowe’s in East Pointe for project B-Safe, which provides ring doorbell cameras to residents at a discounted price. City officials have recently begun distributing them out to members of the community.

Those interested filled out online applications and once approved, were able to get a camera for only $50. Supplies are limited and being given out on a first-come-first-serve basis, but officials said that they hope more cameras can be distributed soon.

“We are still taking applications and I’ll keep them on file. It is not known at this time if we will be obtaining more ring doorbell cameras, but if we do, the people who have applications submitted will be contacted,” said Clarksburg police chief Mark Kiddy.

Restrictions to receive a ring doorbell camera include living in the Clarksburg city limits, having access to wifi and a smartphone, and having the device registered with the city’s police department.

“This is a huge program that will assist in keeping the community safe. It will definitely assist us when a crime does occur-seeing things that we normally would not have caught on people’s ring doorbells,” said Kiddy.

To submit an application for a Ring doorbell camera, visit the city’s website here.