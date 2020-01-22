Clarksburg Rotary Club donates to help police department get new equipment

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Rotary Club has made a donation to help the city’s police department get a new piece of equipment.

The department recently bought a portable fingerprint reader, making it easier to identify individuals or to find out if they are already in the criminal database.

Club members said that it was important to them to donate, in hopes of helping keep Clarksburg safe.

“We feel that it’s very important to help the community for the police to be able to curtail crime. The best way to do that is to give our police force the tools that best enable them to fight crime,” said rotary club president Martin Shaffer.

The Clarksburg Rotary Club meets each Wednesday at noon at Minard’s Spaghetti Inn.