Clarksburg senior citizens receive food boxes during COVID-19 outbreak

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.-Residents at Clarksburg Towers apartment complex received food boxes from the Harrison County Senior Center on Saturday morning.

The boxes were able to be sent early due to the coronavirus outbreak and enough were sent out for both April and May so senior citizens would have plenty of food to last through the next couple of months.

Residents received 40lbs. of food in each box, able to be received early because the National Guard has been packing boxes and United Rentals helped with delivery in a timely manner.

“Because of the fact that we got the boxes early and because of the fact that we’ve been watching the news and didn’t want to do it in the rain, we decided to start delivering out this weekend. We’re trying to hit all the high rise complexes this weekend,” said Beth Fitzgerald, president of the Harrison County Senior Center.

Boxes were also delivered to residents at Koupal Towers.