Clarksburg Splash Zone to remain closed for the 2020 season

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Parks and Recreation Board met Monday afternoon to reconsider opening the Clarksburg Splash Zone for the 2020 season.

Community members, alongside members of Clarksburg City Council were in attendance to give their recommendations on why the pool should be open this summer.

Parents urged board members to reopen the Splash Zone stating, ‘keeping their kids at home is hurting their children’s mental health and socialization skills.

Many highlighted the fact that there are only three active COVID-19 cases in Harrison County and keeping the pool closed is hurting the community rather than helping.

Ultimately, the board voted 4-1 to keep the Clarksburg Splash Zone closed for the entire season.

“The biggest issue that we ran into was the safety of the people coming to the pool as well as the safety of the staff,” John Cooper, Superintendent for Parks and Rec of Clarksburg said. “There’s been a lot of talk about chlorine killing the virus and sunlight but in the end of the day we just couldn’t guarantee the safety of everybody there.”

Cooper stated that the Splash Zone can hold up to 900 people and with social distancing regulations there would only be 200 people allowed inside the facility at one time, causing the pool to function at only 22% capacity.