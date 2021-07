CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – One person was injured Friday evening in a stabbing in Clarksburg.

It happened just after 7:30 Friday evening in the Glen Elk neighborhood on Clark Street between North 6th Street and Mayo Street.

The Clarksburg Police Department said one person was sent to an area hospital; no word yet on that person’s condition.

The incident remains under investigation, and police have not yet made any arrests.