Clarksburg swears in Harry Faulk as new city manager

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After months of searching, Clarksburg officially has a new city manager as of Monday morning.

Harry Faulk, a native of Fairmont, holds a bachelor’s degree in public administration and has served as a city manager for multiple municipalities in Pennsylvania. Last week, Clarksburg City Council held a special meeting where they officially extended him a contract for the position.

Faulk was sworn in by Interim City Manager Annette Wright in front of city hall on Monday after speeches by Clarksburg Mayor, Ryan Kennedy and Vice Mayor, Jimmy Marino.

Wright, who will now go back to being city clerk, was also presented with a plaque to honor her service during the past several months.

Mayor Kennedy said that he looks forward to working with Faulk and thinks he will help the city move forward from the COVID-19 outbreak.

“He stepped up, wanting to lead the city during a pandemic. He specifically wanted to lead us through this crisis and I think that speaks volumes to his character,” Kennedy detailed. “And also looking at his resume and his track record, he’s been a city manager multiple other places, he has the educational requirement as well, so he has both the education and the experience to lead through something like this.”

Members of the Clarksburg police and fire departments were also present at the ceremony.