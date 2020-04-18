Clarksburg themed “Country Roads” video gaining popularity online

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After the viral “Country Roads” video featuring famous West Virginians and West Virginia University alumni began circulating the web, one Clarksburg resident decided to make his own version.

Jerry Riffle recruited friends, family members, including his two children and first responders from the Clarksburg area to sing the iconic song for a video highlighting those that call or have called the area home.

He said it was important to him to put out this video during a time of social distancing to find a way for people to bond even when they have to be apart and to bring attention to those working in the community.

“Friends that I’ve known forever that live around different places. Los Angeles, Denver, just bringing everybody together the only way that we can right now,” said Riffle

Jerry’s full video has been shared on social media.