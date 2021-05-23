Clarksburg VFW 573 Auxiliary celebrates 100 year anniversary

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg VFW 573 Auxiliary held their 100th anniversary celebration with a dinner on Saturday.

Auxiliary members said they were formed to help better serve the veterans and they try and do what they can for them. For those in the West Virginia Veterans Nursing facility in Clarksburg the auxiliary members have made Christmas and Valentine cards, treats, and even bird seed for those able to feed the birds.

“Once a month the post and auxiliary members were going into the VA Nursing home, and the VA Hospital, and continuous care, and played bingo with the residents and the veterans. And they really have fun doing that,” said Theresa Gibson, President of VFW Auxiliary 573.

The sole purpose of the auxiliary is to help veterans in any way they can. On Jun 29, the auxiliary members will be helping the post with a buddy poppy drive at Walmart on Emily Drive.

“At least once a year we try and have a poppy drive because it is a fundraiser for the post. And then they can help veterans that are in need, like if a veteran cannot afford to pay his membership, they have a fund to do that. And we just try and do whatever we can to help the veterans,” Gibson said.

Also, Gibson added she is proud that the auxiliary has been around for 100 years to be able to help the post and all the veterans. She also expressed that they can always use more help and have more auxiliary members join in and attend meetings.