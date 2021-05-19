Clarksburg Visitors’ Bureau to host ‘Come Home to Clarksburg’ event featuring Landau Eugene Murphy Jr.

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – On Wednesday, Landau Eugene Murphy Jr. Winner of America’s Got Talent and a native of the Mountain State was making his rounds in Clarksburg talking about his upcoming concert at the Clarksburg Amphitheater.

Tickets are on sale for the June 12, concert where Murphy will take the stage alongside special guests from Robert C. Byrd High School Show Choir and Jazz Band as well as Liberty High School Band members. Proceeds from the concert will benefit the Clarksburg Visitors’ efforts to increase and encourage tourism to the city.

“I’m a people person so I need that interaction, it makes me perform to the best of my abilities to see people sitting in the seats. And now I get to hug people again, you know, sign autographs, take pictures, shake hands, things like that, still being safe, you know, washing your hands all the time still, having those precautions. But it’s good to be getting back to normal,” Murphy said.

Also, Murphy added going through the pandemic was difficult for him because he is used to being on the road, being around his fans, and performing his music. When the pandemic happened, it stopped his world completely.

“The entertainment business took a really hard hit during this pandemic. Luckily the government has PP loans that’s helping us, bailing us out a little. But the majority of us didn’t even get a whole lot of that. So, I manage you know, I have a wonderful team and a good support system around me that help pull me through,” Murphy said.

“Being a West Virginia native is amazing because there is so much West Virginia love. And it’s just not here, it spreads all around the world, you know, I’ve been to Germany, China, New York, California, and everywhere I go, I always run into somebody from West Virginia,” said Murphy.

Murphy has traveled across the world meeting new people and entertaining his fans. He said that wherever his travels lead him that he always finds a connection back to his home state of WV.

“I headlined a show in Shanghai, China, at the Mercedes Benz Arena, and the man who ran it is from Clarksburg, West Virginia, from right here, his name is Michael Craig Enoch, and he ran the Mercedes Benz Arena in Shanghai, China,” Murphy said. “So, that just shows you how much love we have around the world and how much support we have everywhere. And that is the wonderful thing about being from West Virginia.

During the pandemic, Murphy stated that he has been working on original songs, spending time with family, finishing high school, and wrapping up his “Live from Las Vegas Album” that he said should be ready for fans to buy in mid-June.