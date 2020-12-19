UPDATE: Clarksburg Walmart to close for 41 hours for deep cleaning, no current plans for other WV closures

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The weekend before Christmas, the Walmart Supercenter, on Emily Drive in Clarksburg, is shutting down temporarily for deep cleaning, restocking and to give employees a weekend off, company officials told local government officials on Saturday.

Calls to the store confirmed the closure and the deep cleaning.

As of 2:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, customers were still seen leaving the store, but no one was being allowed in. Several Clarksburg Police Department vehicles were parked outside the main entrance, with officers standing nearby.

The store is set to close at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday and will be closed Sunday. It will reopen at 7:00 a.m. on Monday, officials said.

The company’s program calls for a third party cleaning service to thoroughly clean and sanitize the store and then for employees to restock shelves, according to a news release.

The decision to close the store was a proactive one and was not dictated by local health officials, a company spokesman said.

Currently there are no plans for similar shutdowns at any other stores in West Virginia, officials told 12 News.

“Everything we’re doing is for the well-being of our associates and customers, and in consideration of guidance by the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and health experts. When the store reopens Monday, we will continue conducting associate health screens and temperature checks, and all associates will be provided with facemasks and gloves. “These protocols are in addition to the extensive measures we’ve put in place during the pandemic to help protect our associates and customers, including installing sneeze guards at registers, temperature checks and mandatory mask-wearing for associates, placing social distancing signage and enacting emergency leave policy for associates who are unable or uncomfortable coming to work. Additionally, through the help of our health ambassadors, we will continue requiring customers to wear protective facial coverings while inside the building. “We will continue working closely with elected and local health officials, adjusting how we serve the community while also keeping the health and safety of our customers and associates in mind.” Walmart corporate statement

The company’s news release also directed people to Walmart’s COVID-19 response website.

The company has taken a similar approach at some of its other stores around the country, in recent days, company officials confirmed. A quick search of Google News shows some examples of similar closures.