Clarksburg Water Board members seek increase in compensation; food truck ordinance also discussed

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Clarksburg Water Board addressed council to during public comments urging them to consider passing an ordinance that would increase the board members compensation.

Council held a first reading of the ordinance that if passed would increase the compensation of the Clarksburg water Board members from $100 to $200 for each meeting attended. When put to vote, three council members voted for the ordinance while four voted down the ordinance without passage.

The Clarksburg City Charter states in synopsis that the city shall act upon request of the water board enact such ordinances and adopt such resolutions as required by law.

“I voted yes, because I believe they are independently elected just as we are on council. And I think it’s kind of silly, quite frankly, that we are the ones that set their compensation rather than them being able to do it themselves, because they face the voters just like we do. And so, I wanted to defer to them, and we are a month out to the election, and I figured if the people don’t like them getting an increase well, they can vote against the current water board members,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

Al Cox, President of Clarksburg Water Board

President of the Clarksburg Water Board, Al Cox, made strong statements and urged council to pass the ordinance setting compensation for the increased amount stating that there has not been an increase for quite a few years. A few council members stated that it was not a good time to come to council before the election asking for more compensations saying, “they’re a lame duck council.”

When ask if legal action could be sought against council for going against the city charter, Mayor Kennedy said, “That would be a question for the city attorney. I cannot render a legal opinion as mayor. I just know that I voted yes because I thought it was the right way to vote on this.

Also, council members brought the ordinance for mobile food vendors back to the floor that was tabled in April. Council reintroduced the food truck ordinance with more a defined outline and clarification in the language.

“I am really glad the food truck ordinance was passed on first reading tonight as, you know. At the last meeting, some representatives from the food truck industry came and they had some tweaks that they wanted made to the ordinance,” Kennedy said. “The whole purpose of the ordinance was to make Clarksburg more food truck-friendly. So, we certainly took into account what they had to say, our city manager made the changes that they requested in the ordinance.”

Council unanimously passed the first reading of the ordinance which states that a food truck may not operate within the public right-of-way or any city property except as specially allowed by the city. You can read to rules to operating a food truck in the City of Clarksburg here.