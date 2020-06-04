Clarksburg’s peaceful protest was organized by teens

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Three local teenagers came together to organized a peaceful protest in Clarksburg for George Floyd and racial inequality.

Mikayla Elswick, Andromeda Carrol and Aiyana Bellamy put together a peaceful protest right in front of the Harrison County Courthouse. Protesters marched through downtown Clarksburg on Wednesday afternoon to honor the lives of African Americans who lost their life due to police brutality.

“It is 2020. Black people have been oppressed for years and this is not okay.” Mikala Elswick, organizer

They demonstrated the lethal arrest by laying in the street chanting “I can’t breathe,” they also gave time in between each march for people to share their thoughts.

The Harrison County Sheriff’s Department set up a table to encourage people to sign up to become a deputy sheriff.

“If a person perceives that there’s a problem, that they can come and be a part of the team,” explained Sheriff Robert Matheny. “And they can help address those or may be help foster a better understanding.”

Protester Angellica Scott said she is thankful for the open communication with the law enforcement.

“We have support from our police officers. Were also able to be here to speak out against where it does happen,” mentioned Scott.

The organizers stated their main focus was to bring awareness to what is happening across our nation, as well as the safety for everyone.

“All lives can’t matter until black lives matter, until Hispanic lives matter, until Muslim lives matter, until the LGBTQ community lives matter,” explained Elswick.