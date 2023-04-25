CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WBOY) — Mani Ellis & Layne, PLLC is partnering with the Loomis Law Office, PLLC in pursuing an active class action lawsuit against the Clarksburg Water Board.

The lawsuit is said to be on behalf of Water Board customers and others affected by lead levels in the water supply, mentioned Bernie Layne, Attorney and partner at Mani Ellis & Layne. According to Layne, within the case, the Board failed to notify the public about the risk of lead exposure in the city’s drinking water in a 2021 investigation conducted by the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources.

While discussing some details with Layne, he told a 12 News reporter, “a great amount of research and interviews and collection of physical data and reports have gone into the process of making a determination as to whether we believe there is legal liability, with regard to the activities undertaken by the Clarksburg Water Board and other alleged defendants.”

Mani Ellis & Layne have posted a more in-depth look into the lawsuit on its website. Which, according to its website, certain streets and neighborhoods in Clarksburg tested extremely high for lead content in the water, including:

Tyler Avenue – 2,130 parts per billion (PPB)

Bridge Street – 726.5 PPB

Stanley Avenue – 326.6 PPB

The United States Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) issues warnings when lead content is above 15 parts per billion, meaning these numbers are much higher than that limit. The main concern is the risk of lead poisoning for residents of homes built before 1960, and women who are pregnant or are nursing as well as their babies. You can find symptoms, what to do if you are affected, and other legal options here.

The Clarksburg Water Board held a meeting on April 25 at 3:00 p.m. and did not provide comment on the active lawsuit. However, it did share water sample results from four of its normal testing sites from last year to this year. It showed the lead results mostly staying under 10 PPB.

Lead content results from location one in 2022. (WBOY Image)

Lead content results from location one in 2023. (WBOY Image)

Lead content results from July 2022. (WBOY Image)

There was a spike to higher numbers in July 2022, but Davis mentioned that Summer is typically when lead results are at their highest due to the lead leaching into the warm water. They are hoping that the phosphoric acid they have been adding to the water will coat the inside of the pipes and prevent old water lines from polluting the water with lead.

Davis told 12 News: “I wanna show you the numbers, the numbers are coming down… I’ll tell anybody, the main thing is when that water warms up in the summertime, that’s when we’re gonna know if the phosphates really working because that’s when you start getting the really high numbers. But as right now, it’s really reduced the values out there.”

Only time will tell what comes of the lawsuit, as well as the lead content results in the summer.