Climate change conference held at WVU Law School

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – WVU College of Law, Energy and Sustainable Development program held a climate change conference to bring awareness to potential dangers resulting from climate change.

The conference highlighted public health issues such as droughts, floods, and heatwaves that will be a direct result of the earth’s increasing temperature.

“These speakers today have been translating those temperature increases into, ‘these are the kinds of impacts we’re going to see in terms of flooding, drought, heat waves, extreme weather events’. So, I think it’s been helpful to translate the different paths, if we don’t take action here’s what it could look like by 2050, at the end of the century,” said James Van Nostrand, Director of Energy and Sustainable Development, WVU College of Law.

Researcher’s believe that the effects of climate change can be reduced if cities across the world are willing to reduce their carbon footprint by using less natural resources and begin using more energy efficient replacements.