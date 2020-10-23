Closing dates announced for Monongahela National Forest recreation sites

ELKINS, W.Va. – While most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered, some developed campgrounds, picnic areas, and both visitor centers are routinely closed from late fall through mid-spring.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

Big Bend Campground – 10/31

Dolly Sods Picnic Area – 12/1

Forest Roads 19 & 75 in the Dolly Sods area – 12/31

Gatewood Group Campground – closed

Jess Judy Campground – closed

Red Creek Campground – 12/1

Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – closed

Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – 12/1

Seneca Shadows Campground – 10/31

Spruce Knob Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.

Spruce Knob Lake Campground – closed

Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 12/1.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

Bear Heaven Campground – 12/1

Horseshoe Recreation Area – closed

Stuart Recreation Area – closed

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Bartow area:

Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – 12/1

Island Campground – 12/1

Lake Buffalo – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.

Laurel Fork Campground – 12/1

Middle Mountain Cabins – 12/1

Old House Run Picnic Area – 12/1

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Richwood area:

Big Rock Campground – 11/30

Bishop Knob Campground – closed

Cranberry Campground – 11/30

Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.

Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – closed

Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.

Falls of Hills Creek – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.

North Bend Picnic Area – closed

Summit Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/30.

Summit Lake Campground – 11/30

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (downstream of Tea Creek Campground) –Toilets are closed.

Woodbine Picnic Area – closed

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Marlinton area:

Day Run Campground – 11/30

Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered.

Pocahontas Campground – 11/30

Rimel Picnic Area – 12/31

Tea Creek Campground – 11/30

Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (#19 to #30 – sites near and upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Toilets are closed.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the White Sulphur Springs area:

Blue Bend Recreation Area – 11/30

Blue Meadow Group Campground – closed

Lake Sherwood – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/2.

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Loop – 11/2

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops – closed

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area picnic area, picnic pavilion, and swimming beach – closed

Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – Open year-round.

Roadside camping also called dispersed camping, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round.

For more information about recreation sites visit this website.