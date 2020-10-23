Closing dates announced for Monongahela National Forest recreation sites

ELKINS, W.Va. – While most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered, some developed campgrounds, picnic areas, and both visitor centers are routinely closed from late fall through mid-spring.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:

  • Big Bend Campground – 10/31
  • Dolly Sods Picnic Area – 12/1
  • Forest Roads 19 & 75 in the Dolly Sods area – 12/31
  • Gatewood Group Campground – closed
  • Jess Judy Campground – closed
  • Red Creek Campground – 12/1
  • Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – closed
  • Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – 12/1
  • Seneca Shadows Campground – 10/31
  • Spruce Knob Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.
  • Spruce Knob Lake Campground – closed
  • Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 12/1.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Elkins and Parsons areas:

  • Bear Heaven Campground – 12/1
  • Horseshoe Recreation Area – closed
  • Stuart Recreation Area – closed

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Bartow area:

  • Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – 12/1
  • Island Campground – 12/1
  • Lake Buffalo – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.
  • Laurel Fork Campground – 12/1
  • Middle Mountain Cabins – 12/1
  • Old House Run Picnic Area – 12/1

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Richwood area:

  • Big Rock Campground – 11/30
  • Bishop Knob Campground – closed
  • Cranberry Campground – 11/30
  • Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
  • Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – closed
  • Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
  • Falls of Hills Creek – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
  • North Bend Picnic Area – closed
  • Summit Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/30.
  • Summit Lake Campground – 11/30
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (downstream of Tea Creek Campground) –Toilets are closed.
  • Woodbine Picnic Area – closed

Closing dates for recreation sites in the Marlinton area:

  • Day Run Campground – 11/30
  • Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered.
  • Pocahontas Campground – 11/30
  • Rimel Picnic Area – 12/31
  • Tea Creek Campground – 11/30
  • Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (#19 to #30 – sites near and upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Toilets are closed.

Closing dates for recreation sites in the White Sulphur Springs area:

  • Blue Bend Recreation Area – 11/30
  • Blue Meadow Group Campground – closed
  • Lake Sherwood – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/2.
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Loop – 11/2
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops – closed
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area picnic area, picnic pavilion, and swimming beach – closed
  • Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – Open year-round.

Roadside camping also called dispersed camping, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round.

For more information about recreation sites visit this website.

