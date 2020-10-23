Closing dates announced for Monongahela National Forest recreation sites

ELKINS, W.Va. – While most of Monongahela National Forest is open year-round, closing only when access roads are snow-covered, some developed campgrounds, picnic areas, and both visitor centers are routinely closed from late fall through mid-spring.
Closing dates for recreation sites in the Petersburg and Seneca Rocks areas:
- Big Bend Campground – 10/31
- Dolly Sods Picnic Area – 12/1
- Forest Roads 19 & 75 in the Dolly Sods area – 12/31
- Gatewood Group Campground – closed
- Jess Judy Campground – closed
- Red Creek Campground – 12/1
- Seneca Rocks Discovery Center – closed
- Seneca Rocks Picnic Area – 12/1
- Seneca Shadows Campground – 10/31
- Spruce Knob Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.
- Spruce Knob Lake Campground – closed
- Spruce Knob Observation Tower – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 12/1.
Closing dates for recreation sites in the Elkins and Parsons areas:
- Bear Heaven Campground – 12/1
- Horseshoe Recreation Area – closed
- Stuart Recreation Area – closed
Closing dates for recreation sites in the Bartow area:
- Gaudineer Knob Picnic Area – 12/1
- Island Campground – 12/1
- Lake Buffalo – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 12/1.
- Laurel Fork Campground – 12/1
- Middle Mountain Cabins – 12/1
- Old House Run Picnic Area – 12/1
Closing dates for recreation sites in the Richwood area:
- Big Rock Campground – 11/30
- Bishop Knob Campground – closed
- Cranberry Campground – 11/30
- Cranberry Glades Boardwalk – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
- Cranberry Mountain Nature Center – closed
- Cranberry River Developed Dispersed Campsites – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
- Falls of Hills Creek – Area closes when snow-covered. Toilets close 11/30.
- North Bend Picnic Area – closed
- Summit Lake – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/30.
- Summit Lake Campground – 11/30
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (downstream of Tea Creek Campground) –Toilets are closed.
- Woodbine Picnic Area – closed
Closing dates for recreation sites in the Marlinton area:
- Day Run Campground – 11/30
- Highland Scenic Highway – Road closes when snow-covered.
- Pocahontas Campground – 11/30
- Rimel Picnic Area – 12/31
- Tea Creek Campground – 11/30
- Williams River Developed Dispersed Campsites (#19 to #30 – sites near and upstream of Tea Creek Campground) – Toilets are closed.
Closing dates for recreation sites in the White Sulphur Springs area:
- Blue Bend Recreation Area – 11/30
- Blue Meadow Group Campground – closed
- Lake Sherwood – The lake is open year-round. Toilets close 11/2.
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area West Shore Loop – 11/2
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area remaining campground loops – closed
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area picnic area, picnic pavilion, and swimming beach – closed
- Lake Sherwood Recreation Area boat ramp and trailhead – Open year-round.
Roadside camping also called dispersed camping, is available in many areas of the Forest year-round.
For more information about recreation sites visit this website.