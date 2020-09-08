Compton Lanes announces closure due to COVID-19

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Compton Lanes Bowling Alley has announced that it will be closing its doors for good due to COVID-19 restraints and difficulties.

Bowling alley officials announced the closure on Facebook and hoped that the establishment would serve as a place of happy memories.

“Compton Lanes has seen a lot of faces in the almost 60 years it has been around. Friendships have been formed, first time picking up a bowling ball, awkward first dates, marriage proposals, bowlers first 300’s, Birthday parties, New Year’s Eve Bashes, and many more.”

The alley had been closed since July 3 and were initially hoping for an August reopening.

“We have laughed as you have fallen across the foul line and cried when we lost one of our bowling family members. We cherish these memories, but it is with great sadness we must say goodbye. We will miss your faces and conversations,” the post stated. “As we move forward we hope the best for your family as you have been a part of ours.”

The full facebook post is available below: