Compton Lanes to partner with Joe R. Pyle Auctions to sell all property

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- After providing the community with decades of entertainment, a popular Clarksburg bowling alley will be auctioning off all of its property.

Compton Lanes has been a staple within the city for as long as most residents can remember but have recently permanently closed its doors. This Wednesday morning will start a partnership with Joe R. Pyle auctions to sell everything in the building.

“The Compton family started it about 60 years ago, and then the Smith family has operated it from 2012 until currently, and they’ve decided they’re going to move on to some other interests,” said Joe R. Pyle, who will be in charge of the auction.

All items from restaurant equipment to individual bowling lanes will be auctioned off to the highest bidders and due to concerns regarding COVID-19, anyone who wishes to participate will have a choice in how to do so.

“If someone is unable to attend live, or doesn’t choose to attend live, they can also bid from home, and they just log on to joerpyleauctions.com, and they can view all the items, and they can place either a proxy bid or they can bid live with us,” said Pyle.

Since Compton Lanes has been so popular for so long, a high turnout is expected so the community can bid on pieces of Clarksburg history.

“There’s a lot of nostalgia with this property. Everyone that mentions it says, ‘oh, we had some great times there.’ It was the place to be here in Clarksburg. A lot of big Christmas parties here. So I’m sure a lot of people will want to buy an item or something just for memory,” said Pyle.

The auction will be held on Wednesday, December 9, at 10 a.m.