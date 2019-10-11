Congress wants more answers on VA Hospital deaths in Clarksburg

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (WOWK) — There continue to be more questions than answers surrounding the suspicious deaths of U.S. military veterans at the V-A Hospital in Clarksburg. Five families have publicly come forward and identified their loved ones who died mysteriously, after their conditions actually improved. This Sunday on “Inside West Virginia Politics” two members of the state’s Congressional delegation will discuss the need for House and Senate investigations.

“Well, it’s a horrendous thing to happen to those people who have given and dedicated their lives to our country. And to be in such a vulnerable position, so absolutely, I am very much interested in an investigation,” said Rep. Carol Miller, (R) West Virginia – District 3.

For now, the U.S. Senate has agreed to hold off on its own V-A Hospital investigation until the criminal investigation is complete.

“I am as frustrated as everybody else, of how long this has taken, and I really don’t understand why. When you think about the families. When you think about some of the information that’s leaked out,” said Sen. Shelley Moore Capito, (R) West Virginia.

Various media outlets – including this one – know the identity of the ‘person of interest’ in these deaths. She is a nurse’s aide who used to work at the VA hospital, but we are not naming her unless she is charged.

“For now it’s one of those ‘hurry up and wait’ situations. While it’s widely anticipated criminal charges will be filed in this case, no one is indicating whether that could come in days, week, or perhaps even in months,” said Mark Curtis, 13 News Chief Political Reporter.