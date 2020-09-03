Congressional recess allows representatives to reach out to the community about where they need help most

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The United States Congress is on a recess, and that has allowed representatives in West Virginia the opportunity to go out in the community to see first hand where the state is struggling most in spite of the coronavirus.

Representative David McKinley has been actively visiting and speaking with community residents about where there is the most difficulty. His goal is to get out from behind the closed doors and make decisions based on what is best for the West Virginia community.

“Rural America is really struggling right now, and we cant fix it behind a closed door,” said McKinley. “I want to see, to speak with business owners, residents, students, and teachers, and see what would make them feel most safe with going back to work.”

A second stimulus check has been passed by the House of Representatives, but McKinley said right now it’s on the Senate before negotiations can be made. The goal behind passing a second stimulus check is focused on getting people back to work. McKinley said the most important thing right now is moving forward, and getting back to where we were in terms of the economy.

“We’re out listening to people, to find out what more can we do. What do you want to see in a package? What can we do for your children, to make sure our children can go back to school and feel safe,” said McKinley. “This is an excellent opportunity to learn and to exchange ideas of what’s happening with it. We’ve also, in a stimulus package, we’re going to find some way to encourage people to come back to work. One of the things they are talking about is some liability protection.”

Liability protection will allow businesses to open and avoid possible lawsuits if someone were to get sick. COVID-19 is an ever-changing topic of discussion right now, but McKinley said he hasn’t lost focus on the other issues in the state. McKinley said he will take advantage of every moment he has in his district to obtain the most knowledge he can about where the state needs the most help.