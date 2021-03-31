Congressman McKinley stops by Clarksburg vaccine clinic

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Congressman David McKinley stopped by a local vaccine clinic on Wednesday.

McKinley paid a visit to the clinic at the Nathan Goff Armory in Clarksburg as part of his effort to see how different areas around North Central West Virginia are handling distributing the COVID-19 vaccine.

He said that he is proud of West Virginia for being so efficient in the way it is getting doses out to its residents and that Congress has been working hard to make sure everyone has the resources they need.

“Within months, we already had a vaccine. That would have taken two to four or five years longer to get that, but we’re putting the resources into that. Now we’re in the process, and we’ve spent some $6 trillion in trying to get this pandemic under control,” said McKinley.

McKinley also said that his next step is to make sure West Virginia can get its economy back on track after its losses during the pandemic.