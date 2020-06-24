Connecting Link holds monthly mobile food bank at Palatine Park

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Mountaineer Food Bank is constantly on the move, feeding multiple counties across the state. Wednesday morning, the food bank made a pit stop at Palatine Park in Marion County.

Starting at 11 a.m. Connecting Link hosted a drive through mobile food bank at the park. Every month, the food bank tries to hold these events for the community because officials know the need for food is a constant issue among residents.

“We all need to pull together to feed Marion county. A lot of people are so food insecure, because jobs are insecure,” said Executive Director at Connecting Link, Jone Webb. “Although they say the unemployment issues have been resolved, we personally have seen individuals that haven’t received their first unemployment check, which is why we always try to get out here once a month, just so they can be sure of having that food on their table.”

On this months menu, Mountaineer Food Bank provided fresh produce, like fruits, veggies and potatoes.

“We take whatever they bring us, and its nice to get a variety of healthy fruits on these families tables. That ways we know what we are giving them is also quality food for their health,” said Webb.

Connecting Link and Mountaineer Food Bank were able to feed between 300 and 350 families.

“Making sure everyone who is in need, can get food on their tables at the end of the day is why we are out here,” said Brittany Anderson Mobil Pantry Assistant Director. “The families that don’t have the resources to get out and buy food, know they can come to us monthly and receive something to help decrease their stress.”

Connecting Link hopes to host another mobile food drive thru near the end of July. Those who want to make monetary or food donations, can email Mountaineer Food Bank through their website, or by calling (304) 364 – 5518.