Construction continues on Chase Bank building; will become a post office

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- Construction is currently taking place on a new project that will bring a big change to downtown Clarksburg.

The old Chase Bank building on West Main Street that is being demolished and will soon become a U.S Postal Service building. While the city cannot use the post office for tax revenue, Clarksburg Mayor Ryan Kennedy said that it will bring plenty of new business to the area.

“The fact that it’s a brand new building in downtown Clarksburg is going to draw people to this area because obviously people are going to need to use the post office, and so I think it will be a benefit to the downtown area just having it here,” said Kennedy.

The project is expected to be completed by the end of the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories