Construction continues on indoor Bridgeport Recreation Center

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Construction is continuing on a long-awaited project in Bridgeport.

The Bridgeport Indoor Recreation Complex is still making good progress in light of the COVID-19 pandemic and has still been on schedule with all of its development.





The Bridgeport Indoor Recreation Center began construction after the city held a groundbreaking ceremony in June 2018 and the Bridgeport City Council gave a “virtual tour” of the upcoming facility in May of 2019.

The facility is still expected to be completely finished by the first quarter of 2021 and total costs of building are expected to be about $55 million.

Officials hope that the complex will create a destination location for people to visit Bridgeport and see all the opportunities and the potential of the area. More information about the progress of the complex is available at this website.