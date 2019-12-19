Convicted felon indicted on federal drug and gun charges in Randolph County

ELKINS, WVa. – A Randolph County man was indicted this week on federal drug and firearms charges, U.S. Attorney Bill Powell announced.

Christopher Smith, 36 of Elkins, is charged with one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine,” one count of “Maintaining a Drug-Involved Premises,” one count of “Possession with Intent to Distribute Heroin,” and one count of “Unlawful Possession of a Firearm.” Smith, who was previously convicted of a felony and is prohibited from having a firearm, is accused of having methamphetamine, heroin, a .380 caliber pistol, a .45 caliber pistol, and a .22 caliber rifle in January 2018 in Randolph County.

Smith faces up to 20 years in federal prison and a fine of up to $1,000,000 for each drug count and faces up to 10 years behind bars and a fine of up to $250,000 for the firearms count.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; the Mountain Region Drug & Violent Crimes Task Force; the Randolph County Sheriff’s Office; and the Elkins Police Department investigated Smith’s case.