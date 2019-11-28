Cooking tips to keep you safe this holiday season

Bridgeport, W.Va- With fires more likely to happen during the holiday season, it is important to remember safety first while cooking.

Bridgeport Fire Lieutenant Jacob Thompson explained that being aware of your surroundings is a key component to preventing a fire from starting in homes.

“Keeping things attendant. The stove, keeping children away from the oven and open flame and all those types of heat sources as well and just the normal making sure that your smoke detectors and batteries are good,” said Lieutenant Thompson. “Making sure that you know your heat sources are clean and furnaces are in good running working order and things like that as the weather starts to get colder.”

He also stated that another big thing that a lot of people are not aware of is when having family together is keeping a careful distance away from the stove and oven.

“Keeping a three-foot buffer away from your stove, your oven keeping kids away from that because open flame because of boiling water, steam different things like that so that seems to be one of the biggest ones,” said Thompson.

Thompson said they tend to receive a lot of calls about overheated ovens, food boiling over and drying up due to a lack of attention. Another big issue during this time is that others often forget a candle is lit and leave it for a long period of time unattended.

Thompson strongly urges people to not leave anything unattended and if someone does need to leave, for whatever reason, to make sure everything is turned off.