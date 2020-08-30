Cool Springs park hosts back porch music concert

ROWLESBURG, W.Va. – Cool Springs Park in Rowlesburg hosted ‘Back Porch Pickin’ in the Park’ Saturday allowing people to spread out in the park or under the pavilions to listen to some music.

What started as a small gathering at the Baptist Church in Independence near Rowlesburg has grown to a community event bringing in pickers from Morgantown, Grafton, and Kingwood among other areas. Attendees were able to visit the park have lunch under the pavilion or at a picnic table and fellowship with other community members.

“I was so happy today that we got to come, and all of us were so happy to be able to see each other actually in person. And COVID, none of us I dont think have been affected by the actual virus but its affected us by our, the kibosh thats been put one everything,” said Judy McNear, a resident of Tunnelton.

The store near the park is still open to the public but due to COVID-19, it’s only doing carry out meals. Also, due to social distancing guidelines they are only allowed to have 24 people in the store at a time.





“It’s been great to get back together and just to visit,” said McNear. “We are all Christians and part of our worship, you know, worship is music to me and we all love to gather together and worship, and with the music.”

Many of the pickers have learned from one another and explained that they have a love and passion for community, music and fellowship. They encourage others to bring their instruments out and play along with them at the park.