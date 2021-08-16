Corporations donate food to Fairmont Fire Department during fire

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Firefighters responded to a fire Saturday night around 9:30p.m. The fire broke out near 10th street, in the former “Fairmont Supply Company Building.” The Fairmont Fire Department was on scene until the early hours of Sunday morning. During those long hours on the job several corporations in the community pitched in to help the workers in any way they could.

Remains after fire on 10th Street in Fairmont

Six food corporations in Fairmont donated to the firefighters while they were on the scene. Pizza Hut, Papa Johns, Subway, Burger King, Sheetz and McDonald’s made the donations.

Courtsey: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook

Courtsey: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook

Courtsey: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook

Courtsey: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook

Courtsey: Marion County Rescue Squad Facebook

“Not only are we using that food for that night but the stuff that was leftover we brought back, and the guys were able to eat the next day and some of those guys had been called into work that evening, so they had a very small window of getting any rest before putting in a 24-hour shift in top of it,” said Robert Sliger Lieutenant, Fairmont Fire Department.

Slinger said the biggest battle for their departments is fatigue while on scene. FFD had around 30 firefighters at the 10th street fire. They said the donations allowed the fire department to stay on the scene and not have to be sent back to the station for rest.

“We’re real big on community support and supporting our first responders and so forth that are out there in the community especially during these tragic times we’ve been having here of late,” said Gary Dayton, a McDonald’s supervisor. “We’ve always done this in the past, and we’re always going to continue to do this in the future. We obviously don’t want crisis to happen but when it does, we’ll be there for the community and so forth.”

“Sheetz donated coffee to the Fairmont firefighters who worked tirelessly through the night to put out a major fire in Marion County,” Nick Ruffner, PR Manager at Sheetz said in a statement. “As a family-owned and operated company, Sheetz is committed to the communities we call home and are grateful for our first responders who work around the clock to serve our communities.”

“We always look for opportunities to support our local community and make a positive impact,” Willard Ferrell, Subway Fairmont, WV Franchisee said in a statement. “The donations made to the Fairmont Fire Department were a small way to show our appreciation for all of their hard work and dedication to keeping our community safe.”

Lieutenant Sliger also thanked the Marion County Rescue Squad for setting up a relief center for the firefighters and for delivering them the donated food.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.