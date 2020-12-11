Councilman Jim Malfregeot: If you see something, say something

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – After being shot during a carjacking in September, Clarksburg city councilman Jim Malfregeot has launched a safety campaign.

Malfregeot unveiled the “If you see something, say something” campaign on Friday morning at Clarksburg City Hall. The campaign encourages community members to report any suspicious activity they may see, even if it seems insignificant.

Local law enforcement officials also pledged to investigate any reports they receive to keep everyone as safe as possible.

“With the help and support of the city, county, Bridgeport, and state law enforcement, this is a campaign to help prevent and stop a situation like this from ever happening again,” said Malfregeot.

“If we do not know about it, it’s hard for the police department to do anything, so that’s what 9-1-1 is there for. Make the phone call. We’ll send somebody. We’ll check into it and take care of the issue,” said Clarksburg police chief Mark Kiddy.

This campaign was designed to hopefully prevent further dangerous incidents.