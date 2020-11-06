Councilman Jim Malfregeot returns with questions regarding new Clarksburg CVB

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Councilman Jim Malfregeot is back in his seat on council after being shot and wife and mother-in-law were kidnapped in early September.

Clarksburg City Council

Malfregeot got right to business, asking council questions about the creations of the new Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau. It was stated that monies in the existing Greater Clarksburg Convention and Visitors Bureau belong to that entity. Council held the first reading of an ordinance to modify a portion of the hotel’s net revenue and motel occupation tax to the newly formed Clarksburg CVB.

“To be clear, any money that is already been given to the old CVB that is theirs, we are not taking it from them, and they are free to use it for whatever they want as long as it is within the bounds of what a CVB can do. We are just saying future payments from the city, after, whenever the new CVB is up and running and fully able to receive them, those future payments will go to the new CVB,” said Ryan Kennedy, Mayor of the City of Clarksburg.

The new Clarksburg CVB explained that they hope to work with the Greater Clarksburg CVB board members forming relationships and partnerships with its members.

“We are just getting started. So, we started off with electing officers, which include a president, vice president, treasurer, and secretary. We are also working on deciding an executive director, that is in the works as well, and I think that will come very quickly,” said Shannon Welsh, Director of the Clarksburg CVB.

The Clarksburg CVB said their goal is to bring new and fresh ideas to Clarksburg with some new enthusiasm and passion.

“We are in Communication with Mrs. Tina Yoke and other members on the old CVB. And we hope to include as many of these people as possible. It has not been official yet because we are just getting started, but once the funding comes, we will be able to have a better idea on what we can do and who we can hire, and how we can move forward,” said Welsh.

Shannon Welsh, Director of Clarksburg CVB

Clarksburg CVB is currently considering using the Greater Clarksburg CVB space or opening a new location altogether within the city. Also, new Clarksburg CVB members said there could be an option to merge the finances of the Greater Clarksburg CVB into the new CVB, but nothing has been decided at this time.

“Marketing for the city, we have been talking about domain names to get for a brand-new website. We are also working on a drone project to get an overview of the city, to get more eyes out there, go and do 3D pictures of certain businesses so you can walk through like you do on google maps. And here is a lot of technology going into it, there are a lot of younger people on the board,” said Welsh.