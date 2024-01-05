CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WBOY) — Several nonprofit organizations across West Virginia are teaming up to assist West Virginians with enrolling for health insurance.

According to WV Navigator, more than 100,000 West Virginians, or 5.9% are currently without health coverage, leaving them without easy access to medical professionals or medications. According to the press release, the aim of Cover WV Day is to educate people about the different options they have.

The event will take place on Jan. 9 at 30 different locations, including Clarksburg Community Care, Community Care of Bridgeport, MVA Health Center, the Marion County Health Department and several others.

During the event, these locations will be open for people to come in to ask questions and receive assistance to enroll in health insurance by certified Assisters such as Health Insurance Navigators or Certified Application Counselors. One of these navigators, Jeremy Smith, urged people to review the health insurance plans on Health Insurance Marketplace, stating that plans are “more affordable than we have ever seen.” Select plans, Smith noted, can be purchased for as little as $10 a month.

“With so many experts partnering all over the state, we are hopeful that anyone who has questions or needs help will be able to get what they need by showing up to a Cover WV day location,” Smith said.

Those looking for more information about locations can visit the WV Navigators Cover WV page or call 304-356-5834.