COVID-19 outbreak identified at a long-term care facility in Taylor County

GRAFTON, W.Va. – A COVID-19 outbreak at Taylor Health Care Center has been identified by Taylor County health officials on Monday.

According to the Grafton Taylor Health Department, an out-of-county individual who works at the care center has tested positive. Officials explained that per DIDE case definition, one positive individual at a residential setting (nursing home) constitutes an outbreak.

All staff and residents were tested Monday, with ongoing retesting to continue, officials explained. Epidemiological investigation to include contact tracing is currently underway.

This brings Taylor County to a total of 14 active Covid-19 cases.

Free daily community testing will be available at the mobile drive through site at the First Baptist Church of Grafton on U.S. R.t. 119, Monday – Friday from noon to 2 p.m., with Flu Shots available upon request.