COVID-19 vaccination clinic held in Harrison County is helping the most at-risk residents stay safe

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A COVID-19 vaccination clinic was held in Clarksburg on Thursday.

The event was held at the Nathan Goff Armory and included a primary round of COVID-19 vaccinations for those 80 years and older that pre-registered.

The clinic was a part of a statewide initiative that West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources, and the West Virginia Joint Inter-Agency Task Force for COVID-19 Vaccines announced where 14 COVID-19 vaccine clinics will be held across the state through Operation Save Our Wisdom.

According to officials, approximately 550 vaccines were administered. The clinic was a regional event, open to folks from surrounding counties.

“Bottom line is, we are in search of community immunity, and that’s the name of our event here today,” Executive Director Clarksburg-Harrison Health Department Chad Bundy explained. “We want to get everyone immunized as fast as we can and protect from this deadly disease. That’s one of the reasons the governor’s office put out the guidelines to protect those 80 and older. They’re the most compromising group, and we want them to have that.”

This group of individuals will return in about three weeks to receive their second round of the vaccine. To get info on vaccine clinics in areas around the mountain state, contact the closest local health department.