Craft fair is held in Bridgeport to help “support local”

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – Harrison County local businesses had a chance to get out in the sunshine Saturday afternoon to showcase their merchandise.

The event was organized by small business owners Lila Fresa and Emily Hart. Fresa and Hart said they know what its like first hand to start a business, and the pandemic has made it even more challenging. This was one way they wanted to help people across Harrison County get back out in the publics eye.

“As a small business, I appreciate the opportunity to get out here in a public place,. where we’re outside and we can still socially distance,” said Fresa. “Everybody has the opportunity, where some people do just sell online, it’s nice to get your name out here.”

Local shops were selling everything from baked good, to vintage clothing, to painting and prints.

For Maggie Hughes, it was her very first chance to sell her artwork. Hughes said she was so excited to start that next chapter of her artist journey.

“I’m just really excited to be here, and meet people and start this new adventure in life,” Hughes said. “West Virginia, it’s a tradition to have small businesses. These girls over here were saying their families have done it, my mom sells pottery in Georgia. It’s just exciting to know that art is still alive even though it’s a difficult time for it.”

A portion of the profit made Saturday will also be donated to the Harrison County Humane Society.

“We both love animals, so we just asked all the vendors if they would be willing to donate a portion of their profits to help the animals out. Everyone was on board, so that’s something to help the humane society out too,” said Hart.

Vendors were selling merchandise from noon until 5 p.m. Most of the vendors were locally owned shops in Bridgeport, with some coming from Morgantown.