Crews find body on River Road in Harrison County

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – A body was discovered by first responders on Tuesday evening on River Road.

According to officials, first responders were alerted to reports of a body a little before 7 p.m.

Chief Mark Kiddy of the Clarksburg Police Department explained that the body appears to be a white male and that initial reports came from someone walking along the river bank.

Chief Kiddy also explained that there has been no missing persons report filed for a white male that they know of.

Officials stated that the body will be sent to the state medical examiners office and that they believe the body could have been in the river for quite a few weeks, but will be unsure until further investigation is completed.





The investigation is still on going and there is no news at this time as to why this happened nor has the identity of the deceased been released.

Clarksburg Fire and Police Departments and Harrison County EMS all responded to the scene. Nutter Fort also brought their swift water raft to assist.

